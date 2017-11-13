9to5Toys Lunch Break: Audio-Technica Bluetooth Headphones $99, Anker Amazon Accessory Sale, Brother Laser Printer $45, more

- Nov. 13th 2017 10:14 am PT

View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Audio-Technica Bluetooth Headphones matching Amazon low at $99

Anker’s pre-Black Friday sale is here w/ deals from $6 Prime shipped

Ditch the inkjet for this Brother Mono Laser Printer: $45 shipped (Reg. $90)

Get a wireless mouse to fit your style from the Logitech Sale at Best Buy: $10 (Reg. $20)

Best Buy’s Black Friday 2017 ad hits w/ big Apple discounts, smart home gear, TVs, much more

Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad: 9.7-inch iPad $249, Roku, Xbox One/PS4, Dyson, much more!

Staples Black Friday 2017 ad: Echo Dot $30, Echo $80, printers, much more

Microsoft’s Black Friday 2017 ad previewed w/ $189 Xbox One + free game, much more

Samsung Black Friday 2017 ad: Smartphones, Chromebooks, Accessories and more

Newegg Black Friday 2017 ad: Nest, Bose, Amazon Echo, Xbox One S, much more

Office Depot Black Friday 2017 ad: Nest, Google Home, hard drives, monitors, more

Target’s Black Friday 2017 Ad: iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch deals, new Echo, home goods, more

Amazon launches Countdown to Black Friday 2017 w/ revolving deals, gift guides, more

Dell’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Revealed: Bose QC Headphones $179, Xbox One/PS4 deals, more

Home Depot Black Friday 2017 ad: Google Home, Nest, Echo Show, more

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Unboxing: First impressions w/ Microsoft’s new 4K console [Video]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Smartphone Accessories: 3-pack iPhone X bumper cases for just $5, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Hitman Game of the Year Edition w/ all six episodes is out now for Mac [Video]

Top advent calendars for 2017: Sephora, Harry Potter, LEGO, & more

Polatap has to be the most portable Bluetooth audio and battery travel kit around

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
9to5Toys

9to5Toys
9to5Toys Lunch Break

About the Author

Stephen Hall's favorite gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800