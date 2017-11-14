9to5Toys Lunch Break: BeatsX Wireless Headphones $100, SanDisk 128GB Flash Drive $28, LG 27″ Monitor $148, more
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Smartphone Accessories: BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones $100, more
This low-profile SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive is just $28 shipped
LG’s 27-inch 1080p Monitor comes equipped w/ 2 HDMI inputs for $148 (Reg. $230)
The Ultraloq Smart Lock Puts Fingerprint Security on Your Front Door: $144 (Orig. $320)
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Google: Home $79, Nest Thermostat $199, Chromecast $20, more
Anker’s pre-Black Friday sale is here w/ deals from $6 Prime shipped
Amazon Black Friday 2017 preview: all-time lows on Echo, Kindle, SanDisk, TVs, more
Best Buy’s Black Friday 2017 ad hits w/ big Apple discounts, smart home gear, TVs, much more
Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad: 9.7-inch iPad $249, Roku, Xbox One/PS4, Dyson, much more!
Staples Black Friday 2017 ad: Echo Dot $30, Echo $80, printers, much more
Microsoft’s Black Friday 2017 ad previewed w/ $189 Xbox One + free game, much more
Samsung Black Friday 2017 ad: Smartphones, Chromebooks, Accessories and more
Newegg Black Friday 2017 ad: Nest, Bose, Amazon Echo, Xbox One S, much more
Office Depot Black Friday 2017 ad: Nest, Google Home, hard drives, monitors, more
Target’s Black Friday 2017 Ad: iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch deals, new Echo, home goods, more
Amazon launches Countdown to Black Friday 2017 w/ revolving deals, gift guides, more
Dell’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Revealed: Bose QC Headphones $179, Xbox One/PS4 deals, more
Home Depot Black Friday 2017 ad: Google Home, Nest, Echo Show, more
Sam’s Club Black Friday 2017 ad: iPad, iTunes Gift Cards, UHDTVs, PS4/Xbox One, more
New York & Company Black Friday Ad 2017 unveils with 100s of doorbusters at just $5
Sony announces Black Friday 2017 PlayStation 4 & VR price drops + much more
Steinmart’s Black Friday 2017 Ad is here w/ deals on Amazon Alexa, Bedding, Apparel & more
Ulta Black Friday 2017 Ad announces its Beauty Busters w/ Anastasia Beverley Hills, Too Faced, more
Xbox One X Project Scorpio Unboxing: First impressions w/ Microsoft’s new 4K console [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Pick up the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Mouse for $58 shipped (15% off), more from $40
- Get this 802.11ac Wireless TP-Link Router for $100 shipped, today only (Reg. $165)
- Enjoy SiriusXM Satellite radio for the next two weeks absolutely free
- Amazon’s Crayola Gold Box has your stocking stuffers covered from under $8
- NextDesk becomes XDesk, launches vintage ultra-premium executive standing workspaces
- Give your Echo a full library to sing w/ 3-months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $1
- Gerber’s stainless steel EVO Jr. Serrated Knife hits Amazon low at $9 Prime shipped
- Let Samsung’s POWERbot Robot Vacuum take care of the mess at $140 (Reg. $335)
- LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar has dropped to a new all-time low at $29.50
- Walmart Pre-Black Friday Xbox One S Halo Bundle + 2 games: $250 ($380+ value)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Easy Backup Pro, MyBrushes, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Bomberman Switch from $32, Battleborn $5, more
- Own the Back to the Future trilogy in digital HD for just $13 (Reg. $30)
- Amazon has Thanksgiving kitchen essentials on sale today only from $5
- Amazon has Braun and Venus electric shavers from $34 at all-time lows, today only
- Be ready for holiday vacations w/ a 3-piece luggage set: $73 shipped (Reg. $110)
- Amazon’s 1-Day Men’s Boot Gold Box has deals from $38 shipped
- Victoria Secret cuts 40% off sleepwear separates with deals from $13
- ZeroLemon offers 9to5 readers its iPhone X Battery Case at the all-time low: $28 shipped
- Caudabe offers exclusive 35% off its new iPhone X cases, starting at $19 shipped
- Get 8 Top Apps with the Black Friday Mac Bundle ft. PDF Expert and Roxio Toast Titanium: $30 (Orig. $493)
- B&H launches pre-Black Friday event clearing out previous-gen. Macs, iPad and more
- MyBrushes painting and sketch Mac app drops to just $1 (Reg. $20)
- The colorful Blyss iOS puzzler drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $3)
- Photo Scanner for iOS now matching its all-time low at $1 (Reg. $5)
- Moog iOS App Sale: Model 15 hits lowest price ever at $10, Animoog from $2, more
- PDFpen 9 Is the Easy Way to Edit, Merge and Mark Up Your PDFs on Mac for $31
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Devialet unveils new sleek AirPlay-enabled Phantom speaker w/ 1200W of power
Geio is the world’s first battle bot complete with futuristic design and FPS remote viewing
Add new dishes to spruce up your holiday table before Thanksgiving
- MyLifter 2.0 is the smartest storage system to ever hit your garage
- Hitman Game of the Year Edition w/ all six episodes is out now for Mac [Video]
- Top advent calendars for 2017: Sephora, Harry Potter, LEGO, & more
- Polatap has to be the most portable Bluetooth audio and battery travel kit around
- Bang & Olufsen shows off gorgeous new $299 AirPlay, Chromecast & Bluetooth M3 speaker
- The CC Aurora is a small portable projector with big features and a long lasting battery
- The new iRig HD 2 condenser mic for Mac/iOS is now available for purchase
- Keep cozy & warm w/ these must-have items under $50 that make great gifts too
- StarkBoard arrives on Indiegogo as a sub-$500 electric skateboard
- Amazon releases its Best Books of 2017 list with great gift ideas, curated guides, more
- Panasonic launches the Lumix G9, a micro 4/3 camera geared toward photographers
- How to: make your house smell wonderful for fall with these essentials
- The Jolt eBike is being called “the best electric bike on the planet” at $500
- Check out these new handmade aged denim iPhone X/8/Plus cases, pre-order now
- Amazon’s 2017 fashion gift guide is here & we are sharing our top finds under $100
- Samsung TVs now ship with integrated Sling TV service for the first time
- Microsoft unveils massive new Xbox One X Curry 4 VIP bundle
- Lynx is a new solar-powered security camera that sports a wide range of features
- The New Nintendo 2DS XL Poké Ball Edition is now available for purchase
- Best luggage to take with you this holiday season from $30
- Here’s the new LEGO-like Force Flyers DIY Fly n Drive Drone, available now
- iOttie unveils refreshed lineup of iPhone X-compatible mounts and Qi solutions
- Ever dreamed of living in a house made of LEGO? Airbnb has made it a reality
- Cozy up and grab a new book this fall from these must-have reads
- Own a piece of film history: Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber going up for auction
- Amazon’s new Retro Zone store has all the vintage gaming deals and gifts you need