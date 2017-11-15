Google Allo adds Selfie clips and group chat controls to kick out, ban members

In our teardown of Google Allo 22, we spotted the messaging service working on new functionality like audio clip transcription and improved replies. Those features are not yet available, but some other ones — including group chat controls and Selfie clips — that we’ve long activated are now live.

Group chat controls can be enabled when users create a new mass conversation. During setup, the naming and avatar screen adds a new toggle to enable features like kicking out and banning people. Additionally, it restricts the ability to edit group name and photo to the admin.

Conversations can have multiple admins, with those controls available from the Group details screen accessible in the overflow menu. Scrolling down to the People list, you’ll spot an “Admin” badge next to your name. Meanwhile, holding down on a person will bring up a menu to make others group admins, remove, and more permanently “kick out & ban from group.”

Unfortunately, it does not appear possible to enable controls on existing groups or set them after the initial on boarding process.

Meanwhile, version 22 of Allo also adds the ability to record video or what Google brands “Selfie clips,” in addition to capturing still self portraits. In chats, the circular camera popup in the bottom right corner now allows for recording of video by holding down on the shutter button.

These changes should be live and rolling out with the latest version of Google Allo from the Play Store.

