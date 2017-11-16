9to5Toys Lunch Break: Acer 15″ Chromebook $189, Bose Black Friday deals, APC 650VA UPS $60, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Acer’s 15-inch 1080P Chromebook has 4GB RAM, HDMI and more for $189
Bose Black Friday deals are here early w/ up to 40% off headphones, speakers, and more!
APC’s $60 650VA UPS keeps your gear online even when the power’s out (20% off)
Ring’s 3-camera Home Security Kit tracks the action on iOS/Android for $330 (Reg. $400+)
Control up to 8 devices w/ the $50 Logitech Harmony 700 Universal Remote (Reg. $120)
Get the Logitech MK570 Comfort Wave Keyboard and Mouse for $35, today only
Smartphone Accessories: Zero Grid Tech Travel Organizer $19, more
Anker’s pre-Black Friday sale is here w/ deals from $6 Prime shipped
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Smart Home: Amazon Echo $80, Philips Hue Color Starter Kit $160, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Amazon: Echo Dot $30, Kindle $50, Cloud Cam $100, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Google: Home $79, Nest Thermostat $199, Chromecast $20, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Streamers: Apple TV 4K + $50 GC, 4K Roku Stick+ $48, more
Best of Black Friday – Home Goods: KitchenAid Stand Mixer $180, Keurig K55 Brewer $60, more
Amazon Black Friday 2017 preview: all-time lows on Echo, Kindle, SanDisk, TVs, more
Best Buy’s Black Friday 2017 ad hits w/ big Apple discounts, smart home gear, TVs, much more
Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad: 9.7-inch iPad $249, Roku, Xbox One/PS4, Dyson, much more!
Staples Black Friday 2017 ad: Echo Dot $30, Echo $80, printers, much more
Microsoft’s Black Friday 2017 ad previewed w/ $189 Xbox One + free game, much more
Samsung Black Friday 2017 ad: Smartphones, Chromebooks, Accessories and more
Newegg Black Friday 2017 ad: Nest, Bose, Amazon Echo, Xbox One S, much more
Office Depot Black Friday 2017 ad: Nest, Google Home, hard drives, monitors, more
Target’s Black Friday 2017 Ad: iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch deals, new Echo, home goods, more
Toys R Us Black Friday 2017 ad: PS4/Xbox, LEGO, Nerf, Fisher Price, more
MORE NEW DEALS:
This Samsung 50″ Smart 4K UHDTV is now just $400 shipped (Up to $300 off)
Yamaha 7.2-Ch. MusicCast AV Receiver with Bluetooth & AirPlay for $340, more
- Cord-cutters rejoice: Best Buy has HDHomeRun Digital TV Tuners up to 25% off from $75
- Score the Asus 27-inch 1080p Monitor with 2 HDMI inputs for $150 shipped (Reg. $230)
- Amazon has all-time lows on Panasonic eneloop Rechargeable Batteries from $5
- Vantrue X3 Wi-Fi 1440p Dash Cam with wide angle lens drops to $110 (Reg. $160)
- Apple Watch bands make a great stocking stuffer, grab this leather option for $7
- DJI reveals Black Friday 2017 discounts – Spark, Mavic Pro, Goggles, Osmo, more
- Parrot Bebop 2 Power FPV Pack bundle available from $529 shipped (Orig. $600)
- Missing the HDMI & USB ports on your MacBook Pro? Get AUKEY’s $30 USB-C hub
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: LEGO Star Wars Saga, XCOM Enemy Unknown, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Forza Horizon 3 + Hot Wheels $35, Marvel vs. Capcom $32, more
- Mac App Store Sale from $5: Tomb Raider, LEGO Star Wars, XCOM, COD, more
- Seinfeld: The Complete Series available at iTunes for the first time, on sale for $80
- BundleHunt’s Black Friday Mac App sale from $7: Paragon, Corel, PDF Converter, more
- Save 70% on Disk Drill PRO, the Top Data Recovery App for Mac: $30 (Orig. $118)
- Black Friday Magazines: 4-yrs Motor Trend $10 & 2-yrs Men’s Health $8 (lowest prices of year)
- Express takes 50% off sweaters with deals starting from $30
- Today only at Amazon, save on Under Armour styles for men and women from $36
- Today only, Cole Haan Shoes for Men at Amazon are down to $100
- GAP starts the gift getting early w/ 40% off sitewide & deals as low as $5
- J. Crew Gift Factory Sale: 50% off tops, scarfs, hats, jeans & more from $15
- Save on Hypoallergenic Overfilled Down Pillows from $29 at Amazon
- Cole Haan Grand Giving Event cuts 30% off sitewide w/ deals from $9
- Save on select Alex Toys at Amazon: Gigantic Step and Play Piano $31, more
- Nodus offers 20% off its new Italian leather iPhone X/8/Plus cases to 9to5 readers
- ZeroLemon offers 9to5 readers its iPhone X Battery Case at the all-time low: $28 shipped
- Caudabe offers exclusive 35% off its new iPhone X cases, starting at $19 shipped
- T-Mobile offers Apple’s 256GB iPhone 7 in multiple colors for $600 (Orig. $849)
- B&H launches pre-Black Friday event clearing out previous-gen. Macs, iPad and more
- Grab Apple’s 2016 512GB 12-inch MacBook for $1,005 shipped (Orig. $1,599)
- Get 8 Top Apps with the Black Friday Mac Bundle ft. PDF Expert and Roxio Toast Titanium: $30 (Orig. $493)
- MyBrushes painting and sketch Mac app drops to just $1 (Reg. $20)
- KORG’s Gadget synth/music production platform for iOS: $20 (Reg. $40)
- Moog iOS App Sale: Model 15 hits lowest price ever at $10, Animoog from $2, more
- PDFpen 9 Is the Easy Way to Edit, Merge and Mark Up Your PDFs on Mac for $31
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
LEGO intros Rey and Kylo Ren as the latest BrickHeadz to join its lineup
BenQ is showing off its ‘first affordable 4K projector’ to the world
- Apogee’s new Lightning/USB MiC+ brings world-class quality to your iOS and Mac setup
- BoxLock is a new system of protecting your packages from theft at home
- NextDesk becomes XDesk, launches vintage ultra-premium executive standing workspaces
- Sephora’s Insider Sale is now live, here are our top picks
- Devialet unveils new sleek AirPlay-enabled Phantom speaker w/ 1200W of power
- Geio is the world’s first battle bot complete with futuristic design and FPS remote viewing
- Add new dishes to spruce up your holiday table before Thanksgiving
- MyLifter 2.0 is the smartest storage system to ever hit your garage
- Hitman Game of the Year Edition w/ all six episodes is out now for Mac [Video]
- Top advent calendars for 2017: Sephora, Harry Potter, LEGO, & more
- Polatap has to be the most portable Bluetooth audio and battery travel kit around
- Bang & Olufsen shows off gorgeous new $299 AirPlay, Chromecast & Bluetooth M3 speaker
- The CC Aurora is a small portable projector with big features and a long lasting battery
- The new iRig HD 2 condenser mic for Mac/iOS is now available for purchase
- Keep cozy & warm w/ these must-have items under $50 that make great gifts too
- StarkBoard arrives on Indiegogo as a sub-$500 electric skateboard
- Amazon releases its Best Books of 2017 list with great gift ideas, curated guides, more
- Panasonic launches the Lumix G9, a micro 4/3 camera geared toward photographers
- How to: make your house smell wonderful for fall with these essentials
- The Jolt eBike is being called “the best electric bike on the planet” at $500
- Check out these new handmade aged denim iPhone X/8/Plus cases, pre-order now
- Amazon’s 2017 fashion gift guide is here & we are sharing our top finds under $100
- Samsung TVs now ship with integrated Sling TV service for the first time
- Microsoft unveils massive new Xbox One X Curry 4 VIP bundle
- Lynx is a new solar-powered security camera that sports a wide range of features
- The New Nintendo 2DS XL Poké Ball Edition is now available for purchase