UK Google Play Store adds its first 4K UHD movie

The first 4K movies began rolling out to the U.S. and Canadian Play Store last December. Since then, Apple’s iTunes has also rolled out higher-quality films with a free upgrade for past purchases. Google might finally be expanding the content to other countries as the first 4K UHD movie in the UK is now available for purchase.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is the first UHD film that can be purchased in the UK. Notably, there is only a £1 premium between the £13.99 ($18.46) UHD and the £12.99 HD version. However, it’s unclear whether this is due to a promotion as the movie has similar pricing in the U.S. Play Store.

Unchanged is the notice that 4K content can only be watched on a Chromecast Ultra or UHD Android TVs.

At the moment, the latest Spider-Man movie is the only 4K film, with searches and comparisons to U.S. movies not yielding any more content. This U.K. rollout does actually mirror the US one as a month before UHD officially launched lone movies were popping up for purchase.

Given this, a full launch is likely near, though the Google Play support page still only notes availability in the U.S. and Canada.

