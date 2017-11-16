Download the official OnePlus 5T wallpapers in 4K resolution here [Gallery]

New phones and new wallpapers are synonymous and this morning’s launch of the OnePlus 5T is no exception. Like in previous years, creator Hampus Olsson has posted the device’s five new backgrounds.

Despite the OnePlus 5T only sporting a 1080p display, the five new wallpapers are also available in 4K resolution, alongside the 1080 x 2160 versions. Olsson revealed some of the design philosophy behind them, including how the works take advantage of the “taller, more awesome screen.”

The objective with these new wallpapers was similar to that of OnePlus 5, but this time also focusing on the taller, more awesome screen, making it stand out in the best way possible.

The default wallpaper is not too different from past ones, with a “greatly vibrant, a swirl, full of color.” Meanwhile, the other four are slightly different and “explore more experimental styles, from light to dark.” For comparison, here are the wallpapers launched with the OnePlus 5 earlier this year.

We’ve included the 4K versions in the gallery below, but a ZIP file is also available courtesy of Olsson.

