OnePlus 5T specs: Snapdragon 835, 6-inch 18:9 1080p display, 6/8GB of RAM

The OnePlus 5T has gone official with its main new feature being its large 6-inch 18:9 1080p display. While this change doesn’t really increase the overall footprint of the handset over the 5, it did force the company to move the fingerprint sensor to the back of the device and stick to on-screen software navigation buttons. While not much of a spec bump over the OnePlus 5, the 5T does pack several changes to the dual-camera setup, allowing for better portrait and low-light photos…
|OnePlus 5T
|Specification
|Android version
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat w/ OxygenOS
|Screen size
|6.01-inch Optic AMOLED
|Resolution
|2160×1080 pixels (18:9 aspect ratio)
|Primary cameras
|20MP (IMX 376k), 1-micron pixels, f/1.7 | 16MP (IMX 398), 1.12-micron pixels, f/1.7, dual LED flash, 4K 30 fps, 1080p 60 fps, 720p 120 fps video
|Front camera
|16MP (IMX 371), 1-micron pixels, f/2.0, 1080p 30 fps video
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core w/ Adreno 540 GPU
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB
|Expandable storage up to
|N/A
|RAM
|6GB / 8GB
|Battery
|3,300mAh (nonremovable)
|Ports
|USB Type-C, headphone jack
|Weight
|162 g
|Dimensions
|156.1 x 75 x 7.3 mm
|Other features
|Rear-facing fingerprint sensor, software-based face unlock, alert slider, bottom-firing speakers, no water resistance
|Color options
|Midnight Black
|Carrier availability
|Unlocked | November 21, 2017
|Base price off-contract
|$499
|In-box accessories
|USB-A to USB-C charging/data sync cable, in-wall Dash Charger