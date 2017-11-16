OnePlus 5T specs: Snapdragon 835, 6-inch 18:9 1080p display, 6/8GB of RAM

The OnePlus 5T has gone official with its main new feature being its large 6-inch 18:9 1080p display. While this change doesn’t really increase the overall footprint of the handset over the 5, it did force the company to move the fingerprint sensor to the back of the device and stick to on-screen software navigation buttons. While not much of a spec bump over the OnePlus 5, the 5T does pack several changes to the dual-camera setup, allowing for better portrait and low-light photos…

