OnePlus 5T specs: Snapdragon 835, 6-inch 18:9 1080p display, 6/8GB of RAM

- Nov. 16th 2017 9:45 am PT

View Comments

The OnePlus 5T has gone official with its main new feature being its large 6-inch 18:9 1080p display. While this change doesn’t really increase the overall footprint of the handset over the 5, it did force the company to move the fingerprint sensor to the back of the device and stick to on-screen software navigation buttons. While not much of a spec bump over the OnePlus 5, the 5T does pack several changes to the dual-camera setup, allowing for better portrait and low-light photos…

UAG Cases

Learn More About the OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T Specification
Android version Android 7.1.1 Nougat w/ OxygenOS
Screen size 6.01-inch Optic AMOLED
Resolution 2160×1080 pixels (18:9 aspect ratio)
Primary cameras 20MP (IMX 376k), 1-micron pixels, f/1.7 | 16MP (IMX 398), 1.12-micron pixels, f/1.7, dual LED flash, 4K 30 fps, 1080p 60 fps, 720p 120 fps video
Front camera 16MP (IMX 371), 1-micron pixels, f/2.0, 1080p 30 fps video
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core w/ Adreno 540 GPU
Storage 64GB / 128GB
Expandable storage up to N/A
RAM 6GB / 8GB
Battery 3,300mAh (nonremovable)
Ports USB Type-C, headphone jack
Weight 162 g
Dimensions 156.1 x 75 x 7.3 mm
Other features Rear-facing fingerprint sensor, software-based face unlock, alert slider, bottom-firing speakers, no water resistance
Color options Midnight Black
Carrier availability Unlocked | November 21, 2017
Base price off-contract $499
In-box accessories USB-A to USB-C charging/data sync cable, in-wall Dash Charger

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus makes smartphones that rival other flagship handsets with more budget-friendly price tags.
OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus' first smartphone with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. Continues company's promise to "Never Settle" by selling this flagship-level handset for $499 unlocked.

About the Author

Justin Duino's favorite gear

Acessorz USB-C Dock

Acessorz USB-C Dock
Samsung Chromebook Pro

Samsung Chromebook Pro