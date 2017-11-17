9to5Toys Last Call: ecobee4 Thermostat $199, Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones $228, HP 27″ 4K Monitor $350, more

- Nov. 17th 2017 10:47 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

The 3rd Gen. Nest thermostat is just $199 a week before Black Friday (Reg. $249)

ecobee4 HomeKit and Alexa-enabled Smart Thermostat now $199 before Black Friday, more

Smartphone Accessories: Sony Premium Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones $228, more

HP Envy 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor at $350 (30% off)

Have Alexa turn on the heat w/ Sensi’s Smart Thermostat + $10 GC for $89 (Reg. $129)

Nike takes an extra 25% off clearance with this promo code: Zoom XDX, Flyknit, Free RN, more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Apple: 9.7-inch iPad $249, Watch from $179, Beats, much more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Games: PS4 Slim + $50 GC $199, PS4 Pro $350, more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – 4K Ultra HDTVs: Sharp 50-inch Smart TV with Roku $180more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Smart Home: Amazon Echo $80, Philips Hue Color Starter Kit $160, more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Amazon: Echo Dot $30, Kindle $50, Cloud Cam $100, more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Google: Home $79, Nest Thermostat $199, Chromecast $20, more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Streamers: Apple TV 4K + $50 GC, 4K Roku Stick+ $48more

Best of Black Friday – Home Goods: KitchenAid Stand Mixer $180, Keurig K55 Brewer $60, more

Amazon Black Friday 2017 preview: all-time lows on Echo, Kindle, SanDisk, TVs, more

Best Buy’s Black Friday 2017 ad hits w/ big Apple discounts, smart home gear, TVs, much more

Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad: 9.7-inch iPad $249, Roku, Xbox One/PS4, Dyson, much more!

Target’s Black Friday 2017 Ad: iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch deals, new Echo, home goods, more

 Toys R Us Black Friday 2017 ad: PS4/Xbox, LEGO, Nerf, Fisher Price, more

MORE NEW DEALS:

Sony PS4 Wireless Controllers drop to Black Friday pricing at Amazon: $39 shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Review: ElevationDock 4 lives up to its self claimed title of ‘the best dock for iPhone’

Home decor trends that we are loving for fall 2017 from $30

Hands-on: Satechi’s Wireless Charger is one of the best-looking iPhone X compatible charging solutions [Video]

