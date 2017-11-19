OnePlus is pushing out the first official Android Oreo build to the OnePlus 3 & 3T

When OnePlus announced its latest flagship this past week, it stated that Android Oreo wouldn’t be coming to the 5 or the 5T officially until 2018. While unfortunate, it seems as though owners of older OnePlus devices, the 3 and 3T, are receiving the first official build of Oreo starting today…

As far back as June, OnePlus has been promising to bring Oreo to the 3 and 3T before the end of the year. Since then, we have seen the OEM beta testing the firmware upgrade with continuing mentions of a public release before 2018. In a blog post published this morning, a staff member announced that OxygenOS 5.0 (Android O) is, in fact, being pushed out to the OnePlus 3 and 3T.

Below are some of the changes coming with OxygenOS 5.0:

System Update to Android O (8.0)

Added Parallel Apps

Added Picture in Picture

Added Auto-fill

Added Smart text selection

New Quick Settings design

Updated security patch to September Launcher Added notification dots

New app folder design

Now able to upload photos directly to Shot on OnePlus

As with most OTAs, OnePlus is only pushing out the update to a small percentage of 3 and 3T users right now. It should hit more users in the coming days just as long as the company doesn’t spot any significant bugs. Also, make sure your handset is running the latest Android 7.1.1 build, OxygenOS 4.5.1, to be eligible to receive the OTA.

