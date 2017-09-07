Android 8.0 Oreo available for some OnePlus 3 owners, stable builds for 3, 3T, and 5 coming this month

OnePlus’ track record for software updates has been shaky, to say the least, with many owners of the OnePlus 2 and X still mourning the premature end of software updates for their devices. OnePlus previously announced that Android 8.0 Oreo would be coming to the OnePlus 3/3T by the end of the year, and it looks like that day is quickly approaching.

A OnePlus 3 enlisted in a special closed beta was recently spotted running Android 8.0 Oreo, and when we say OnePlus 3, we mean the original 3 that came out last June. It’s bewildering to us why OnePlus would test out the beta on the 3 rather than the more recent 3T or 5, but in any case, this is the device the company has chosen to test out the latest version of Android.

Users in this closed beta also reportedly received a message from OnePlus in which they were informed that the current build of 8.0 Oreo for the OnePlus 3 is still extremely buggy. What kind of bugs, you ask? Current known issues include NFC not working, hotspot/tethering services being unreliable, and unstable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality. Furthermore, OnePlus also warns that OTA or other updates might cause even more issues.

Despite all of the problems currently littered throughout this closed beta, OnePlus is apparently hoping to have stable builds of Android 8.0 Oreo ready for the OnePlus 3, 3T, and 5 by the middle of the month and a public beta that will be available before October. It will be seriously impressive if OnePlus can kick out Oreo to its devices that quickly, but considering the company’s history, I’ll believe it when I see it.

While the OnePlus 5 will continue to receive major OS updates following Oreo, don’t forget that Android 8.0 will be the last big, new software for both the 3 and 3T. These two devices will continue to receive security patches after Oreo makes an arrival, but don’t expect an official update to Android P when it’s released.

