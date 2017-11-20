9to5Toys Lunch Break: Crucial 1TB SSD $238, Anker Amazon Black Friday Sale, Brother Printers from $80, more

- Nov. 20th 2017 10:29 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Score Crucial’s 1TB 2.5-inch SSD for the lowest price this year at $238 (Reg. $290) 

Anker’s biggest sale of the year arrives at Amazon for Black Friday w/ deals from $8

Best-selling AirPrint-enabled Brother laser printers from $80 (up to 30% off)

Control your TV, smart home, more: Logitech’s Harmony Companion $100 (Reg. $140)

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey USB Outlet with Plug-in Night Light $16, more

Control your Christmas lights w/ iHome’s HomeKit-enabled Smart Plug for $40, more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Apple: 9.7-inch iPad $249, Watch from $179, Beats, much more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – our top 10 deals for Thanksgiving week (that we know of)

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Headphones: Bose QuietComfort 25 $179, Beats from $100, more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Home Audio: Sonos PLAYBAR $600, Samsung Sound+ $300more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Games: PS4 Slim + $50 GC $199, PS4 Pro $350, more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – 4K Ultra HDTVs: Sharp 50-inch Smart TV with Roku $180more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Smart Home: Amazon Echo $80, Philips Hue Color Starter Kit $160, more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Amazon: Echo Dot $30, Kindle $50, Cloud Cam $100, more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Google: Home $79, Nest Thermostat $199, Chromecast $20, more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Streamers: Apple TV 4K + $50 GC, 4K Roku Stick+ $48more

Best of Black Friday – Home Goods: KitchenAid Stand Mixer $180, Keurig K55 Brewer $60, more

MORE NEW DEALS:

Never this low! $20 somehow gets you an Alexa smart speaker from Anker

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Review: ElevationDock 4 lives up to its self claimed title of ‘the best dock for iPhone’

Home decor trends that we are loving for fall 2017 from $30

Hands-on: Satechi’s Wireless Charger is one of the best-looking iPhone X compatible charging solutions [Video]

