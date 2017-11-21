Graphice is Francisco Franco’s latest app that pulls the color palettes from your photos

Sometimes, depending on your job or a particular project, you just need an application that has a very niche feature. Graphice is one of these apps, making it possible to extract the color profiles from the photographs on your phone…

When you first launch Graphice, you are asked to grant it permission to view your photos. After, you will see an overview of every image on your device. Once you select an image, you can tap the small arrow located in the bottom right corner of the interface to see all of the different color swatches. All of the colors are easily identified using a hex code.

Unfortunately, to save these color palettes so you can quickly revisit them later, you will need to pay for the premium features.

If you are interested in finding the color information for a specific portion of the image, there is a selection tool built into the app. Using it, you can draw a box over a smaller section and get even more detailed color palettes. Oh, and if hex codes don’t give you enough information, you can tap on any of the swatches and see details such as hue, saturation, contrast, and more.

As I said above, Graphice is an application with a very niche use case. Theoretically, it would be perfect for graphic designers who want to be able to identify and use a specific color they saw while out and snapping photos with their phone. What’s also nice is that you can select and share palettes with others. When the image is shared, as you can see below, the app overlays the chosen colors on top of the original photo.

You can download Graphice for free from the Play Store. If you wish to unlock the premium features, it will cost you $2.49.

