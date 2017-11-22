Google has fixed Pixel 2 units with locked bootloaders, here’s how to get the option back

One of a few issues people have noticed with the smaller Google Pixel 2 is some units’ missing option to unlock the bootloader. While it’s not something that would annoy everyone, enthusiasts use this option quite often. Now, Google has fixed the problem, but you’ll need to factory reset to enable it.

If you’ll recall, unlocking the bootloader on a supported Android phone, like the Pixel 2, requires that the you go into the device’s settings and enable the ability to unlock the bootloader. Without that step, the bootloader is locked down with no way to crack it. Needless to say, it was frustrating that a good collection of Pixel 2 units sold by the Google Store were arriving with this option disabled.

Now, Google says they’ve fixed the problem. On all Pixel 2 units that aren’t sold by Verizon Wireless, the option to enable OEM unlocking should now show up in the developer options.

It is important to note, though, that users won’t be able to actually toggle the switch until they’ve done a full factory reset on the phone. That might seem like an annoying extra step, but if you’re planning on unlocking your bootloader, you’ve got to reset anyway, so an extra one won’t hurt…

