Google Play Black Friday deals: 80% off games, 50% off movie purchase, $1 rentals, & more

In time for Black Friday, Google Play is hosting a number of offers on apps, movies, TV shows, and books. Many of the deals start today and end on Cyber Monday, but some of the best savings come into effect this Saturday.

Many of the Android app discounts are already live. “Premium games” are discounted up to 80%, with Farming Simulator and Mini Metro both $.99. Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies is $2.99 (from $6.99), while the original Monument Valley is only $1.29.

These deals also extend to subscriptions with 50% off the monthly price of coloring book app Colorfly. Meanwhile, there is an offer for 4 free months of Google Play Music. The usual introductory period is a month, while purchasing some Nexus and Pixel phones in the past nabbed three months of free listening

The next best deals begin on Black Friday for movies and TV shows. Starting on Thanksgiving Day, all users will get 50% off one movie purchase and 25% off a TV season. Meanwhile, on Saturday, movie rentals will only be $.99.

Lastly, book purchases over $5 will see a $5 coupon, with discounts on top titles starting November 23rd. Of note, omnibus comic book collections, including Batman and Thor, will be discounted $5 on Saturday.

Google notes that these deals will be available “in select markets,” so be sure to check your local Play Store.

