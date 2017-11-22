Samsung creating AI research center, developing both mobile & consumer electronics products

Samsung has announced that it is creating a new artificial intelligence (AI) research center, which will help develop both mobile and other consumer electronics products …

The company didn’t give any details, simply saying that the center would help the company to ‘quickly respond to market changes,’ reports Reuters.

AI is obviously a major focus in mobile at present, with intelligent assistants the most visible examples. Samsung launched its own context-aware Bixby earlier this year, competing with Google Assistant and, on Apple devices, Siri.

More generally, tech brands are looking to use machine learning to allow products to anticipate needs and carry out more demanding tasks.

Samsung recently improved the fitness tracking and UI of its Gear S3 smartwatch, and is rumored to be working on a Chromebook with detachable keyboard.

