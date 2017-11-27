Project Fi extends $100 credit promo to Pixel XL, 2, 2 XL for Cyber Monday

As part of Black Friday last week, Project Fi launched a deal on the Android One Moto X4 that nabbed subscribers $100 worth of credit that goes towards their monthly bill. On Cyber Monday, the Google MVNO has extended this offer to the Pixel 2 line and last year’s Pixel XL.

Nintendo Switch

Buying a Pixel 2 (available from $649) or Pixel 2 XL (starting at $849) nabs you both $100 of Fi credit and a free Google Home Mini. The addition of the Google Assistant smart speaker is similar to the pre-order promotion with the newest Made by Google phones. That promo code will be emailed in 4-6 weeks.

Meanwhile, a purchase of last year’s Pixel XL — starting at $669.00 — will also get you the $100 promo. The smaller 5-inch Pixel is notably absent due to the device being out of stock, though there is currently a notify button to get future alerts.

This credit will be applied when the devices are activated on your account within a month of shipping and if it remains active for 30 days afterwards. This $100 can also be applied to those in Fi group plans.

Friday’s deal on the Android One Moto X4 is also still available till the end of the day.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: