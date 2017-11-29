9to5Toys Lunch Break: Acer 15″ Chromebook $189, DJI Phantom 4 $639, Moment Pixel Cases $24, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Acer’s 1080p 15-inch Chromebook sports 4GB RAM, 802.11ac, more: $189 (Reg. $249)

Save up to $200 on CarPlay and Android Auto Bluetooth Dash Receivers, from $350

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower USB-C 26800mAh Power Bank $52 (Reg. $80), more

Cyber Monday Deals Still Alive:

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over‑Ear Headphones now $100 off for Cyber Monday!

PUMA Cyber Monday 30% off sitewide with deals as low as $13

Elago’s Mac-inspired Apple Watch dock is $8 at Amazon, a perfect stocking stuffer

MORE NEW DEALS:

Get Seagate’s 8TB Desktop USB 3.0 Hard Drive at $40 off: $150 shipped