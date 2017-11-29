9to5Toys Lunch Break: Acer 15″ Chromebook $189, DJI Phantom 4 $639, Moment Pixel Cases $24, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Acer’s 1080p 15-inch Chromebook sports 4GB RAM, 802.11ac, more: $189 (Reg. $249)
DJI’s feature-packed Phantom 4 Quadcopter drops to $639 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $1,200)
Moment currently has 20% off site-wide: iPhone/Pixel cases $24, lenses from $72
Save up to $200 on CarPlay and Android Auto Bluetooth Dash Receivers, from $350
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower USB-C 26800mAh Power Bank $52 (Reg. $80), more
Cyber Monday Deals Still Alive:
Sonos Cyber Monday discounts are still available – PLAY:1 $150, PLAY:3 $249, more
Beats Studio3 Wireless Over‑Ear Headphones now $100 off for Cyber Monday!
Anker’s Cyber Monday sale arrives w/ deals from $10 at Amazon
Xbox One S 500GB console back down to just $170 shipped
Cyber Monday Ring Smart Video Doorbell deals still live from $99 + more
PUMA Cyber Monday 30% off sitewide with deals as low as $13
Cyber Monday Gift Card Deals: up to 20% off GameStop, Uber, Applebee’s, Lowe’s, more
Elago’s Mac-inspired Apple Watch dock is $8 at Amazon, a perfect stocking stuffer
MORE NEW DEALS:
Get Seagate’s 8TB Desktop USB 3.0 Hard Drive at $40 off: $150 shipped
- Amazon women’s skin and hair care sample box $10 + get an equal credit on future purchase
- Allen Sports Deluxe 4-Bike Vehicle Mount Rack hits Amazon low at $65 shipped
- The new Jim Beam smart decanter is like Amazon Echo for bourbon drinkers
- This Qi wireless charger beats Apple to the punch, powers iPhone & Watch simultaneously
- Amazon is offering Sentimental Jewelry up to 40% off from $9: necklaces, rings, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Logo/Designs Creator, Enlight, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Destiny 2 $26, Xbox One S 500GB $170, more
- Lululemon We Made Too Much Sale features new arrivals up to 50% off, from $39
- Score this best-selling iPhone-compatible Bluetooth Body Fat Scale for $23 (Reg. $33)
- Super Mario cereal slated to hit super market shelves again with an amiibo surprise
- Kwikset 910 Z-Wave Deadbolt works w/ Wink, SmartThings, more: $114 (Reg. $155)
- Have every tool you need in hand with this SOG PowerPlay Multi-Tool for $40 (Reg. $70)
- Amazon offers 50% off H&R Block Tax Software for Mac/PC: Deluxe + State 2017 $20, more
- Get a better night’s sleep with a Marpac Natural Noise Machine from $21 Prime shipped
- Amazon has the Pro Breeze Electric Dehumidifier at $37.50 shipped (Reg. $50)
- ASUS 1080p Frameless 23-inch Monitor w/ HDMI input returns to $90 (Reg. $130)
- Amazon 1-day toys sale from $3: 3D Printing Pen $67, Despicable Me plush $14, more
- BOGO Free Blu-ray Movies from $5 at Best Buy: Men in Black Trilogy, Underworld, more
- Save on your heating bill this winter w/ the Honeywell Wi-Fi Thermostat: $70 (Reg. $110)
- eBay’s latest promo code takes 10% off $25+: tech, home goods, much more
- Amazon and B&H have Epson 3D 1080p Home Theater Projectors on sale from $550
- Apple’s latest 27-inch 5K iMac drops $249 following Cyber Monday
- Apple’s non-Touch Bar 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro now $219 off
- Save over $250 on Apple’s latest MacBook Air w/ 128GB of storage, now at $745 shipped
- The Apple Design Award-winning Enlight hits lowest price in years at just $3