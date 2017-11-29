Google makes taking screenshots on Chrome OS easier by copying Android

Google has done a lot to make Chrome OS better suited for the arrival of Android apps, from the design of the app drawer to other things like notifications. Now, Google is changing how to take a screenshot on Chrome OS by pulling from Android.

Revealed by Googler François Beaufort on Google+ today, Google has added a new gesture for taking screenshots on Chrome OS in the dev channel. Just like on most Android devices, you can now take a screenshot on Chromebooks by holding down the volume down and power keys at the same time.

Now, to be clear, this only works when your Chromebook is in tablet mode, meaning it only works on devices with a 2-in-1 hinge. That includes the likes of the Samsung Chromebook Plus, ASUS Chromebook Flip, and even Google’s own Pixelbook.

Currently in Chrome OS, when you toss these devices into tablet mode, there is no way to take a screenshot. That’s because Chrome OS’ method of taking screenshots relies on a set of keyboard shortcuts.

For now, this is limited to the dev channel of Chrome OS, but it should extend to the beta and stable channels over the coming weeks.

