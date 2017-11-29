Google Voice 5.6 hints at Ok Google/Assistant integration, balance ‘Auto-recharge’ feature [APK Teardown]

While the latest Google Voice update does not feature many notable visible changes, the messaging app is working on exciting functionality. Namely, version 5.6 hints that you may soon be able to send messages using the Ok Google/Assistant hotword.

Nintendo Switch

About APK Teardowns: In this ‘APK teardown,’ we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that was uploaded to the Play Store. When an app (or an APK, to be specific, in the case of Android apps) is decompiled, we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. With that in mind, read on.

Ok Google/Assistant integration

Version 5.6 of Google Voice references both the Assistant and Ok Google in relation to selecting Google accounts. Specifically, “Choose an account to use with the Assistant” with the app noting whether that account permits texting.

This could possibly let users use voice commands to send text messages to contacts in Voice. At the moment, this is not possible, even though third-party apps like WhatsApp have long had this capability.

<string name=”assistant_account_selection_error_body”>%s does not support sending text messages. Please pick another account or sign up for a Google Voice number.</string> <string name=”assistant_account_selection_error_title”>Texting unsupported</string> <string name=”assistant_account_selection_item” formatted=”false”>”%s %s”</string> <string name=”assistant_account_selection_title”>Choose an account to use with the Assistant</string>

This is further supported by the mention of “‘OK Google…’ integration” and another reference of selecting an account to use this functionality with. The setting will also note which account is “Currently” being used.

<string name=”ok_google_account_preference_title”>”OK Google…” integration</string> <string name=”ok_google_current_account_change_failure”>Failed to change account</string> <string name=”ok_google_current_account_summary”>Currently using %s</string>

Auto-recharge Voice balance

Meanwhile, Voice is working on an “Auto-recharge” feature to “Automatically add credit when your balance is low.” It can be set to refill your account when your balance for making international calls hits a certain threshold, with the app capable of sending both message and email alerts when this occurs.

<string name=”low_balance_alert”>Send me a message</string> <string name=”low_balance_confirmation”>Auto-recharge set to \”%s\”</string> <string name=”low_balance_description”>When balance falls below %s:</string> <string name=”low_balance_email”>Send me an email</string> <string name=”low_balance_no_action”>Do nothing</string> <string name=”low_balance_preference_title”>Auto-recharge</string> <string name=”low_balance_recharge”>Auto-recharge %s</string> <string name=”low_balance_zero_balance_dialog_content”>Automatically add credit when your balance is low. To start, first add credit to your balance and then setup auto-recharge.</string> <string name=”low_balance_zero_balance_dialog_title”>Auto-recharge</string>

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: