Samsung’s Galaxy S8/S8+ get third Android Oreo beta to fix lag and squash bugs

Android Oreo has had a slow rollout so far, but its arrival on popular devices is sure to help out with that. Lately, Samsung has been beta testing Oreo on the Galaxy S8, and today, the third update to that beta is available in the United States.

The best gifts for Android users

This latest beta update doesn’t introduce any crazy new features or redesigns, but rather improves on what’s already available with Oreo on the S8. That’s to say, it fixes a lot of issues that beta testers have noticed.

The lengthy changelog gathered by SamMobile mentions fixes for incoming call and camera errors, as well as fixing latency that can be spotted throughout many areas of the software. It specifically calls out lag when unlocking via the fingerprint sensor, and when using Samsung’s keyboard, both areas that would certainly be irritating if they extended to the final build.

Samsung does specifically mention one “new” feature as well, the ability to hide the notification for “apps running in the background.” This feature was added to Android 8.0 Oreo to the dismay of many enthusiasts, and while you can disable it easily in Android 8.1 (or with a third-party app), we’re glad to see Samsung giving its users a native option to turn it off.

If you’re enrolled in Samsung’s Oreo beta program, you should see this OTA any time now if you haven’t already.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: