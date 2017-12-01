9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Home 2-pack $130, LG 60″ 4K Smart TV $600, Harman Kardon Invoke $100, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Best Buy’s latest doorbusters include a 2-pack of Google Home for $130 ($160 value)

This LG 60-inch LED Smart 4K Ultra HDTV w/ 3 HDMI is $600 today only at Best Buy

Harman’s Amazon Echo-competitor w/ Cortana is still 50% off: $100 (Reg. $200)

Smartphone Accessories: Tronsmart 25W Dual-Driver Bluetooth Speaker $27, more

Score a Spotify Premium 1-year subscription for $99 just in time for holidays (Reg. $119)

Cyber Monday Deals Still Alive:

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over‑Ear Headphones now $100 off for Cyber Monday!

Elago’s Mac-inspired Apple Watch dock is $8 at Amazon, a perfect stocking stuffer

Save up to $200 on CarPlay and Android Auto Bluetooth Dash Receivers, from $350

MORE NEW DEALS:

Today’s Amazon Gold Box has the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $35 (Reg. $50)

NEW PRODUCTS:

AmazonBasics releases new iPhone X/8 wallet and detachable cases for $28

Philips unveils new Roku HDTVs starting at just $349, available now

November’s noteworthy LEGO Ideas builds: Medieval Bakery, Article Cruiser and more