Pixelbook, Samsung Chromebook Pro/Plus support ‘pinch to zoom’ trackpad gesture

There was word earlier this year that a handful of Chromebook models were going to add new capabilities to the trackpad, including a “pinch-to-zoom” feature which is absent from most models. Now, that feature is live on a couple of machines.

As spotted by Chrome Unboxed, three new Chromebooks all have access to this gesture. It’s unclear when it was activated, but as previously predicted, the Samsung Chromebook Plus, Chromebook Pro, and Google’s own Pixelbook all work with this feature, and it works in the stable channel as well.

Obviously, that’s a minor change in the grand scheme of things, but it’s also extremely handy in day-to-day use, especially for those coming from a MacBook.

It’s unclear if this feature is limited to these machines and the 2015 Chromebook Pixel based on a hardware limitation, but there’s no evidence just yet that this will expand to other Chromebooks or even future models.

