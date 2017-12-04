Chrome for Android will soon support HDR video playback

HDR is the next big thing in video, and it’s slowly been expanding throughout various content platforms and devices as well. Now, it appears Chrome for Android is about to add support.

If you’ll recall, Google has slowly been adopting HDR across its ecosystem. YouTube supports HDR uploads and a handful of phones (including the Pixels) support HDR playback. Further, Google Play Movies and the Chromecast Ultra support HDR content as well.

Now, as spotted first by XDA-Developers, Chrome for Android appears to be adding support for HDR playback. Two recent commits to Chromium (1, 2) reveal that Google is working on giving Chrome the ability to extract HDR metadata and play it back on supported devices. Presumably, those devices will include those supported by YouTube or Netflix.

While the odds are that users won’t get too much mileage out of HDR support in Chrome, the functionality is certainly handy to have.

