Samsung Gear S3 owners reporting poor battery life following latest update

The Samsung Gear S3 is easily my favorite smartwatch on the market, but it’s not perfect. Recently, an update went out to add some new functionality, but it seems to have taken a serious hit on the battery life.

As reported by SamMobile, quite a few Samsung Gear S3 owners, both on the Frontier and Classic, are noticing significantly worse battery life following the latest “Value Pack” update which rolled out a week or so ago.

In some cases battery just doesn’t have the same endurance and with others, the watch simply drains, but then reads a higher percentage when rebooted. It’s certainly an odd one, and as a Gear S3 user myself, I can confirm it’s infuriating.

Thankfully, there is a solution of sorts. Simply resetting the watch seems to at least partially solve the problem, but it doesn’t fix it 100%. Hopefully, Samsung is in the midst of working on a patch.

