Qualcomm announces latest Snapdragon 845 processor

Rumored for next generation flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S9 and LG G7, Qualcomm today officially announced the Snapdragon 845 processor. The day one keynote at the 2017 Snapdragon Tech Summit saw partners like Samsung and Xiaomi take the stage to discuss the chipset.

More technical details of the chip are coming tomorrow, but we know that the chip is based on a 10nm process, like last year’s 835. It will also feature the latest X20 LTE modem for gigabit connectivity speeds.

The head of Samsung’s foundry division SE Jung took to the stage to discuss the relationship between the two companies and the focus that the 845 will receive.

Another guest at the keynote was Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun who noted that the company is working on a “premium smartphone” that will leverage the latest chip.

