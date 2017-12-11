Chrome 63 revamps Bookmark Manager w/ Material Design on Mac, Windows, Linux, Chrome OS

Chrome 63 began rolling out to Android and desktop browsers last week with the usual security fixes and new developer features. On the latter platform, this update introduces Material Design to the Bookmark Manager.

Several versions ago, Google began updating various aspects of the browser with Material Design, including History, Downloads, and Settings.

Like the Flags page for enabling experiments and in-development features, which Google also revamped in version 63, the Bookmark Manager (Menu > Bookmarks > Bookmark Manager) adopts the standard Materials UI elements. This includes an app bar that houses a large search bar. It adopts the same dark blue theme and includes various Material animations and flourishes.

Meanwhile, the most significant change is the improved spacing for the bookmarks list and the navigation drawer of folders. Both use larger fonts and iconography for a significantly less cramped appearance that takes better advantage of larger screens. The increased spacing also applies to various menus for reordering bookmarks and creating new ones.

If there’s one complaint of the new design, some might not be a fan of the reduced information density. This new Material Bookmark Manager is available on Mac, Windows, Linux, and Chrome OS with it widely rolling out as of Chrome 63.

