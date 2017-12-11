OnePlus is giving away 10,000 tickets for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ in India

- Dec. 11th 2017 6:40 am PT

Last week OnePlus unveiled its first special edition phone with the OnePlus 5T “Star Wars” edition. The phone is limited to just a few regions, but the company is sweetening the deal for customers in India by offering up thousands of free movie tickets.

Just after launching the special OnePlus 5T “Star Wars” edition, the company will be celebrating its third anniversary in India by offering 10,000 free tickets to “The Last Jedi” in select cities.

Fans in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kochi will be able to score free tickets to showings on December 16th and 17th at PVR and Cinemax theaters which are listed below.

There is one big condition, however. To get free tickets, you’ll need to have purchased at least a single OnePlus device in the past three years and submit your IMEI to this website (via Android Central).

Those nine cities will also house temporary pop-up stores which will offer hands-on time with the OnePlus 5T “Star Wars” edition.

  • Mumbai – PVR Phoenix Mills – Lower Parel
  • Pune – PVR Pune – Market City
  • Hyderabad – PVR Kukatpally Forum Sujana Mall
  • Chandigarh – PVR Elante Mall
  • Chennai – PVR Ampa Sky Walk Mall
  • Kolkata – Cinemax Mani Square Mall
  • Delhi – PVR DLF Mall of India
  • Bangalore – PVR Forum Mall – Koramangala
  • Kochi – PVR Lulu International Shopping Mall

