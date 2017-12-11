OnePlus is giving away 10,000 tickets for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ in India

Last week OnePlus unveiled its first special edition phone with the OnePlus 5T “Star Wars” edition. The phone is limited to just a few regions, but the company is sweetening the deal for customers in India by offering up thousands of free movie tickets.

Just after launching the special OnePlus 5T “Star Wars” edition, the company will be celebrating its third anniversary in India by offering 10,000 free tickets to “The Last Jedi” in select cities.

Fans in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kochi will be able to score free tickets to showings on December 16th and 17th at PVR and Cinemax theaters which are listed below.

There is one big condition, however. To get free tickets, you’ll need to have purchased at least a single OnePlus device in the past three years and submit your IMEI to this website (via Android Central).

Those nine cities will also house temporary pop-up stores which will offer hands-on time with the OnePlus 5T “Star Wars” edition.

Mumbai – PVR Phoenix Mills – Lower Parel

Pune – PVR Pune – Market City

Hyderabad – PVR Kukatpally Forum Sujana Mall

Chandigarh – PVR Elante Mall

Chennai – PVR Ampa Sky Walk Mall

Kolkata – Cinemax Mani Square Mall

Delhi – PVR DLF Mall of India

Bangalore – PVR Forum Mall – Koramangala

Kochi – PVR Lulu International Shopping Mall

