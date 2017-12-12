9to5Toys Lunch Break: Acer 11″ Chromebook $200, Oculus Rift $349, Sonos Speakers from $134, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Amazon’s 1-Day Tech Gold Box has TVs, Mac Accessories, Chromebooks and more from $40

Prepare for adventure with the Oculus Rift VR System for $349 (Reg. $400)

Amazon’s latest Sonos discounts score you up to $70 in savings, from $134 shipped

Smartphone Accessories: Sennheiser Bluetooth Headphones $270 (Reg. up to $400), more

Arlo by NETGEAR Security System with 4 Wire-Free HD Cameras for $300 shipped

Review: Pad & Quill’s Bella Fino iPhone X Wallet Case delivers w/ premium materials & a snug fit

Review: LEGO’s Finn & Phasma BrickHeadz are adorable additions to your Star Wars collection

Bring home the Sceptre 55-inch 4K UHDTV w/ 4 HDMI ports for $300 ($100 off)

X-Shock earbuds are truly wireless and light up to keep you safe at night

Best perfume & cologne gift sets for the holidays from $45