9to5Toys Lunch Break: Acer 11″ Chromebook $200, Oculus Rift $349, Sonos Speakers from $134, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon’s 1-Day Tech Gold Box has TVs, Mac Accessories, Chromebooks and more from $40
Prepare for adventure with the Oculus Rift VR System for $349 (Reg. $400)
Amazon’s latest Sonos discounts score you up to $70 in savings, from $134 shipped
Smartphone Accessories: Sennheiser Bluetooth Headphones $270 (Reg. up to $400), more
Arlo by NETGEAR Security System with 4 Wire-Free HD Cameras for $300 shipped
Blair’s Favorite Smart Home Gadgets
Trevor’s five favorite tech gifts under $50
Jared’s Favorite Tech Toys – Robots, Cars and more
Justin’s Favorite Gifts for Musicians – keyboards, accessories, more
Ali’s Top Fitness Apparel & Tech Picks featuring Nike, Fitbit, S’well, adidas, more
Patrick’s Favorite Smartphone Accessories w/ Bose, Twelve South, more
Review: Pad & Quill’s Bella Fino iPhone X Wallet Case delivers w/ premium materials & a snug fit
Review: LEGO’s Finn & Phasma BrickHeadz are adorable additions to your Star Wars collection
MORE NEW DEALS:
Bring home the Sceptre 55-inch 4K UHDTV w/ 4 HDMI ports for $300 ($100 off)
- These GorillaPods will have you shooting better smartphone video in no time: $8 (Reg. $30)
- Ooma’s Telo VoIP devices are on sale in today’s Gold Box, get started for $63
- GE’s Z-Wave Dimmer Switch update your lights w/ smartphone control at $33.50
- Amazon taking $5 off book purchases of $15 or more
- Anker’s PowerHouse keeps your tech going for hours on end: $400 (Reg. $500)
- Get BOGO Free Last Jedi Tickets from Atom or any other movie this weekend
- Add the Star Wars Digital Six Film Collection to your iTunes library for $80 (20% off)
- This Official Star Wars Levitating Death Star Bluetooth Speaker is $155 (Reg. $180+)
- Fuelly MPG, Mileage & Service gets a rare price drop on the App Store: FREE (Reg. $6)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Sonic Forces Bonus Switch $24, FIFA 18 Switch $32, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: MarginNote Pro, Runtastic apps, more
- Chemical Guys from $4: Scratch-Free Wash Mitt, 12-Pack Microfiber Towels, more
- Lansky’s BladeMedic knife sharpener now matching Amazon low at $7.50
- DEWALT tools from $11 Prime shipped highlight today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Target is offering up to 30% off home items to update your space before the holidays
- Green Toys are made from 100% recycled materials and Amazon has deals from $6
- Pick up new board games in Amazon’s Gold Box from $6: Monopoly, Twister, much more
- Crossover 17 Lets You Run Windows Software Inside macOS or Linux for $16
- Marmot takes 50% off all sale items jackets, vests, accessories, more from $38
- Samsonite holiday sale takes 30% off luggage, duffel bags, carry-ons from $28
- Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro and iPad mini 4 discounted by up to $125
- iTunes Holiday Digital Movie Sale has favorites from $3: Elf, Home Alone, Charlie Brown, more
- Assassin’s Creed Identity on iOS now matching lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $5)
- Another Sega classic is now FREE for the first time: Streets of Rage on iOS/Android (Reg. $1)
- Earth 3D Amazing Atlas now matching lowest price in years at $1 on iPad (Reg. 3)
NEW PRODUCTS:
X-Shock earbuds are truly wireless and light up to keep you safe at night
Relay is a kid-focused cellular walkie-talkie with Google Assistant, GPS, more
Best perfume & cologne gift sets for the holidays from $45
- AudioSwift transforms your Apple Trackpad into a MIDI controller, drum pads & more
- Honda set to unveil four adorable robot concepts at CES with facial interactions, more
- Here’s how to make your very own customized LEGO mechanical keyboard
- How-to spruce up your mantel for Christmas under $50
- This eBike sports BMX styling w/ an aluminum frame, 40+ mile range and more
- Power your iPhone X with this new adorable Pikachu wireless charger
- Top watches for men this holiday season: Tissot, MVMT, Fitbit, Fossil & more
- Nixon’s new watches from a galaxy far far away are the perfect timepiece for Star Wars fans
- Kodak Mini Shot is the latest instant print camera that can also print right from your smartphone
- Apogee and Sennheiser team up for new Apple Store exclusive 3D Lightning Headphones
- Freefly Movi takes on DJI with its powerful new iPhone stabilization rig
- GoBag is a backpack w/ a built-in vacuum bag to hold a weeks essentials
- Valve’s ‘Bridge Constructor Portal’ hits PC/mobile December 20 – Switch, more early 2018
- X6 is the ‘lightest, compact and most versatile’ USB-C power bank yet
- Kleverness is a unique smart lighting system that’s compatible with HomeKit and more
- LEGO’s latest collectible minifigures feature Mermaid Batman, Tropical Joker and more
- ZED Mini camera brings the real world to your virtual reality experience
- Mikme is a truly wireless microphone that has studio quality recording abilities