Chrome 64 beta adds stronger pop-up blocker, sitewide audio muting, Windows 10 HDR video

With version 63 rolling out on Mac, Windows, Linux, and Android, Chrome 64 is now in the beta channel. End users will particularly benefit from a stronger pop-up blocker, sitewide audio muting, and an assortment of other features, including those on Chrome OS.

An improved pop-up blocker in Chrome 64 prevents sites with abusive experiences — like disguising links as play buttons and site controls, or transparent overlays — from opening new tabs or windows.

Meanwhile, as announced in November, other security measures in Chrome will prevent malicious auto-redirects. Beginning in version 64, the browser will counter surprise redirects from third-party content embedded into pages. The browser now blocks third-party iframes unless a user has directly interacted with it.

When a redirect attempt occurs, users will remain on their current page with an infobar popping up to detail the block.

This version also adds a new sitewide audio muting setting. It will be accessible from the permissions dropdown by tapping the info icon or green lock in the URL bar.

This version also brings support for HDR video playback when Windows 10 is in HDR mode. It requires the Windows 10 Fall Creator Update, HDR-compatible graphics card, and display. Meanwhile, on Windows, Google is currently prototyping support for an operating system’s native notification center. It launched on macOS in version 59 and is coming to Linux with this version.

On Chrome OS, version 64 allows the “Split view” feature for improved multitasking in tablet mode to be enabled via a flag, while screenshots on convertibles are more like Android with a new volume down and power key gesture.

Lastly, developers can now take advantage of the Resize Observer API to build responsive sites with “finer control to observe changes to sizes of elements on a page.” Chrome 64 should hit the stable channel in a few weeks time.

