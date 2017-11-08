Upcoming Google Chrome security features will prevent malicious auto-redirects

In recent versions, Chrome has implmented various measures to increase security and ensure a good user experience, like preventing content from autoplaying. The latest defends against malicious redirect behavior and will be rolling out in the coming months.

The particular aim of these upcoming features is to protect against deceptive behaviors like auto-redirects and “trick-to-click experiences.”

Starting in Chrome 64, currently in the developer channel, the browser will counter surprise redirects from third-party content embedded into pages. When this happens, users will now remain on their current page, while the browser displays an infobar about the block. On mobile, this warning slides up from the bottom and includes a “Details” link to learn more.

Google found that this type of malicious behavior is due to third-party iframes, with Chrome now blocking them unless a user has been directly interacting with that frame.

Meanwhile, version 65 will deal with sites that circumvent Chrome’s built-in pop-up blocker by opening the link that users want to visit in another tab, while the main window visits an unwanted page. An infobar will again be triggered and prevent the main tab from being redirected. As such, users will be able to continue to their intended destination.

The last change is launching in January and has Chrome’s pop-up blocker prevent sites with abusive experiences, like disguising links as play buttons, other controls, or transparent overlays, from opening new windows or tabs.

Google is launching an Abusive Experiences Report in the Search Console so that site owners can find out if there are any bad experiences on their page. If undealt with for 30 days, Chrome will limit that site from opening new tabs or windows.

