ARCore hits Developer Preview 2 with version 1.0 launching in coming months

ARCore made a significant public debut with AR Stickers rolling out to the Pixel and Pixel 2 earlier this week. However, Google’s platform for Android-based augmented reality is still a developer preview for several more months, with the latest version rolling out today.

Announced in August, ARCore brings augmented reality to existing Android devices without the need of special hardware. However, it does build on Tango’s fundamental technology and is focussed on motion tracking, environmental understanding, and light estimation.

Developer Preview 2 today adds several technical and functional improvements to the SDK:

A new C API for use with the Android NDK that complements our existing Java, Unity, and Unreal SDKs;

Functionality that lets AR apps pause and resume AR sessions, for example to let a user return to an AR app after taking a phone call;

Improved accuracy and runtime efficiency across our anchor, plane finding, and point cloud APIs.

There are also many stability and performance improvements since DP1, as well as support for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, which were not yet released in August. Developers should check out the release notes for the full list of changes: Android, Unity, and Unreal.

Google notes that version 1.0 of ARCore will support 100 millions devices and launching “in the coming months.” The version released for AR Stickers on Monday is 0.91.171127093. Google also notes that “many augmented reality experiences will be available in the Play Store. ”

