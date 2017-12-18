OnePlus looks back on its successes and failures in 4 year anniversary short film [Video]

Small startups rarely make it in the smartphone market, but OnePlus has proven to be an exception to that rule. Over the course of over half a dozen smartphone launches, the company has proved to be fairly successful. Now, it’s looking back at its history so far.

A short film uploaded to the company’s YouTube channel this past weekend looks back to late 2013, when the company revealed its first product — the OnePlus One. From there, the video goes through how its online community grew, its various milestones over the years, and of course, its products.

One sour note in the video for OnePlus is that of the OnePlus 2 — a phone which widely disappointed fans of the company. That, however, was quickly followed by the stellar OnePlus 3 and 3T, all the way up to 2017 with the launches of the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T.

Needless to say, OnePlus’ history these past few years has been quite a ride, and the company is far from finished…