Google Chrome’s built-in ad blocker targeting disruptive experiences launching February 15th

To build “a better web for everyone,” Google announced in June that its Chrome browser would gain a built-in ad blocker in early 2018. Aimed at snuffing out sub-par ads that provide bad experiences, Google announced today that the tool will launch in February.

Google’s “ad filter” will remove ads that do not meet standards set by the Coalition for Better Ads. This industry group includes tech companies like Google and Facebook, as well as publishers such as Reuters and The Washington Post and other ad companies.

Since the announcement in June, Google has rolled out tools to analyze whether web pages meet the “Better Ads Standard” established by the group. Disruptive experiences that will get penalized and blocked include pop-ups, auto-playing video ads with sound, flashing animations, and much more.

The goal behind the industry ad filter, which will also block bad experiences served by Google, is to help curb users from installing ad-blockers that filter out all ads. Under this approach, publishers and sites that follow industry-approved practices will not be penalized and lose ad revenue.

Beginning February 15th (via VentureBeat), Chrome will “remove all ads from sites that have a ‘failing’ status in the Ad Experience Report for more than 30 days.” Site owners will be notified of violations in the Ad Experience Report and then have the option to submit the offending page for a re-review once violations have been addressed.

