Razer Phone updated with much-needed camera improvements, audio tweaks, bug fixes

The Razer Phone is certainly one of the more interesting phones to come out of the latter part of this year, but its major flaw was a very poor camera. Now, the company is listening to its customers by improving the camera, both in the pictures it takes and the app that makes it possible.

An update to the Razer Phone which is rolling out now (via GSMArena) focuses in on improving the camera in a number of ways. The OTA’s changelog reveals that Razer is doing this by improving shutter speed and noise reduction in low light conditions. Further, the camera app is getting some much needed performance improvements. So, between the two, overall picture quality should be better with improved “color cast.”

Outside of the camera, Razer is also using this update to fix some problems with audio. The speakers on the Razer Phone are one area it certainly excels, but it hasn’t been free of problems. In this update, Razer “tweaks the knobs” to improve overall clarity, fixes some issues with Dolby audio, and also improves call quality.

Lastly, there are miscellaneous bug fixes included, one of which being smoothing out the auto-brightness feature. The update weighs in at 97mb and is rolling out now to all Razer Phone owners.

