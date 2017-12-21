Pandora for Android TV gets a new UI, Google Assistant, and premium subscription support

Today’s the day of Android TV it seems. After Amazon revealed its Prime Video application for non-Shield Android TV devices, Pandora has updated its Android TV app with a new UI and an updated feature set.

Pandora might not be everyone’s favorite streaming service, but it’s made some great strides lately. The recently introduced $10 premium tier allows users to play whatever they want, just like Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Play Music. That’s a big change from the service’s traditional radio-based playback, so some major updates were required to get apps on board with the new functionality.

The latest update to Pandora’s Android TV app adds support for that new premium tier. Along with that, it also adds support for Google Assistant on Android TV, certainly a welcome addition as that continually expands to various devices.

Further, the UI gets a refresh with Pandora’s signature look, but some clear changes to the overall interface, such as a new search tab.

