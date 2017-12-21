Pandora for Android TV gets a new UI, Google Assistant, and premium subscription support

- Dec. 21st 2017 1:19 pm PT

View Comments

Today’s the day of Android TV it seems. After Amazon revealed its Prime Video application for non-Shield Android TV devices, Pandora has updated its Android TV app with a new UI and an updated feature set.

The best gifts for Android users

Pandora might not be everyone’s favorite streaming service, but it’s made some great strides lately. The recently introduced $10 premium tier allows users to play whatever they want, just like Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Play Music. That’s a big change from the service’s traditional radio-based playback, so some major updates were required to get apps on board with the new functionality.

The latest update to Pandora’s Android TV app adds support for that new premium tier. Along with that, it also adds support for Google Assistant on Android TV, certainly a welcome addition as that continually expands to various devices.

Further, the UI gets a refresh with Pandora’s signature look, but some clear changes to the overall interface, such as a new search tab.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is Google's television interface that runs applications built for the big screen. While it does have native apps, Android TV is also Chromecast enabled for the casting of media
Google Assistant

Google Assistant

Assistant is Google's personal assistant that is capable of answering questions, performing automated tasks, and more
Pandora

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Moment Lenses for Pixel 2

Moment Lenses for Pixel 2
Gear S3 Frontier

Gear S3 Frontier