Android One Moto X4 on Project Fi receiving 8.0 Oreo update today

One of the central tenants of Android One is fast updates and the Moto X4 that launched earlier this year for Project Fi was included in the update promise. Meeting an end of the year guarantee, 8.0 Oreo is now beginning to rollout for the device.

Google announced Android One for the United States in late September, with the Moto X4 going on sale a month later in October. The device shipped with 7.1 Nougat and a “pure Android experience” that receives monthly security patches.

At the launch of the latest variant of the One initiative, Google guaranteed that the device would receive Oreo before year’s end and Android P in 2018.

With a little over a week before the new year, Project Fi users are beginning to receive the update (Build number: OPW27.1) today. At over 1 GB the update also contains the December security patch in addition to all of the new features introduced with 8.0 Oreo, including Picture-in-picture, Notification dots, Autofill, and the latest emoji.

So far, this update is only available for the Android One variant of the Moto X4. Users on other editions report that the update is not yet available for them.

