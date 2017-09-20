Android One launches in the US with Moto X4, available on Project Fi at $399

Back in June, Project Fi unceremoniously announced via Twitter that a mid-tier device that supports Google’s MVNO service would be coming soon. This was in line with our reporting from earlier in the year that noted the existence of such a phone with Android One branding and how it’s possibly the 2017 Moto X.

Today, Google confirmed that the Moto X4 announced last month at IFA 2017 will be the first non-Nexus or Pixel device to officially work on Project Fi.

The Moto X4 is an Android One device as noted by a logo on the rear of the handset. Marking Motorola’s return to its X-line of smartphones, the 4th generation device features a 5.2-inch 1080p display with a notable front and rear curvature on this predominantly glass device.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 630 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of on-board storage expandable via microSD. The rear features a dual-camera setup with 12MP and 8MP sensors combining for depth effects and other creative options. There is also a 16MP front-facing camera that has an “adaptive low-light mode” and “panoramic selfies.”

On the software front, this Android One device runs a “pure Android experience” that focuses on providing timely OS and security updates. Google promises that Android Oreo is coming before year’s end to the Moto X4, with a guaranteed and fast update to Android P in 2018.

The Android One Moto X4 is priced at $399 and comes in Super Black and Sterling Blue — both being quite glossy and shiny. Pre-orders begin today on the Project Fi website, with Google offering a trade-in program of up to $165 for older Nexus devices.

Users will get an additional $50 credit if they start the trade-in before October 5. Project Fi is also currently running a referral program that awards both sign-ups and the referrer with a $20 credit that goes towards service. This coincides with a promotion that awards prizes, with grand trip to the Googleplex in Mountain View.

Google notes that many users have wanted more affordable devices that work with Project Fi. The Moto X4 achieves this through an Android One program that insures a clean software experience and timely updates in line with past Nexus and Pixel devices on the network.

