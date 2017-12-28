Android apps on Chrome OS will finally be able to run in the background w/ Chrome 64 [Video]

Android apps are finally expanding to just about everyone with a recent Chromebook, but they’re still not “done.” There are still a lot of limitations with Android apps on Chrome OS, but one of the biggest flaws is about to be fixed in Chrome OS 64.

Since their debut on the platform, Android apps on Chrome OS have had the limitation of pausing activity whenever they are not in focus. There are exceptions to the rule, like Spotify, but apps with real-time data and various games pause whenever you click out of the window. For those coming from other platforms, that can be seriously annoying.

However, Google is fixing this very soon, as ChromeUnboxed has recently discovered. Chrome OS 64, which is currently available on the beta channel, flips the switch on allowing apps to run properly when you aren’t actively using them. It’s interesting to see Google focusing in on Chrome OS 64 with multitasking, as we also recently saw the “split view” option added to that same version.

Since this is already running on the Beta channel, it’s probably safe to assume we’ll see it debut on Chrome OS in the stable channel very soon. In the meantime, you can check out the functionality in action in the video below.