Which room in your home is the best home for your Google Home? [Poll]

If you got your first Google Home for the holidays this year, chances are you had to make the tough decision of which room in your home it will be used the most. Those of us that have several Google Homes don’t have to think about that because, well, we have a Google Home in pretty much every room. But if you have just one Google Home, where do you like to keep it?

Not to taint the results of the poll, but to me the answer is plainly obvious: the kitchen. I personally don’t have that many smart home products — like Hue bulbs or a Nest thermostat — and I spend a lot of time in the kitchen cooking. For me, it’s all about setting timers when my hands are dirty, asking conversion questions, and catching up on the news while I’m making breakfast.

It goes without saying that just about any room can be a great home for the Google Home, though. Some prefer the bedroom for setting alarms, controlling the lights, and listening to music while they fall asleep. Others like to have it in the living room for playing certain shows via Chromecast or listening to music on the big speakers of a Google Home Max.

So which room do you prefer to keep your Google Home in? Or if you have multiple Homes, which room do you get the most use out of the device?