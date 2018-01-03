9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nokia Body+ Scale $60, LG 49″ Smart 4K TV $370, Samsung Soundbar System $150, more

- Jan. 3rd 2018 10:36 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Nokia Body+ Composition Wi-Fi Scale drops to $60 for today only 

LG 49-inch LED Smart 4K Ultra HDTV for $370 shipped (Reg. $550) 

Samsung 2.1-Ch. Soundbar System w/ 6.5-inch Wireless Subwoofer $150, today only 

Anker rings in the New Year w/ smart home deals & iPhone/Android accessories from $9

Hands-on: Bento Stack is a great organization tool for Apple accessories

MORE NEW DEALS:

Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones for Apple Devices only $75, today only

NEW PRODUCTS:

LG details impressive 88-inch 8K OLED display ahead of CES 2018

GE teases its CES plans with Siri-enabled smart ceiling light, wall switch and more

Here are the newest LG Smart Speakers heading to CES next week

