9to5Toys Lunch Break: Phillips Hue Lights from $15, G-Tech 16TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive $600, Etekcity 2-pack Wi-Fi Plugs $27, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

G-Tech’s 16TB G-RAID G1 USB 3.0 Hard Drive drops to $600 shipped (Reg. $950)

Control your outlets w/ Alexa: Etekcity 2-pack Wi-Fi Plugs $27 (Reg. $35)

Monitor your home from anywhere w/ ANNKE’s 1080p Camera: $42 (Reg. $60)

Smartphone Accessories: SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset $115, more

Hands-on: Bento Stack is a great organization tool for Apple accessories

MORE NEW DEALS:

This LG soundbar is a budget-friendly way to upgrade your audio at $70 (Reg. $130)

NEW PRODUCTS:

Roku teases upcoming voice assistant and audio streaming platform ahead of CES

Mophie intros 22000mAh powerstation AC to charge MacBooks, more on-the-go

Netgear extends your Wi-Fi to the backyard w/ the new Orbi Outdoor Satellite