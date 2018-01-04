9to5Toys Lunch Break: Phillips Hue Lights from $15, G-Tech 16TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive $600, Etekcity 2-pack Wi-Fi Plugs $27, more

- Jan. 4th 2018 10:31 am PT

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Best Buy takes up to 20% off Philips Hue Lights when buying 2 or more, from $15

G-Tech’s 16TB G-RAID G1 USB 3.0 Hard Drive drops to $600 shipped (Reg. $950)

Control your outlets w/ Alexa: Etekcity 2-pack Wi-Fi Plugs $27 (Reg. $35)

Monitor your home from anywhere w/ ANNKE’s 1080p Camera: $42 (Reg. $60)

Smartphone Accessories: SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset $115, more

Anker rings in the New Year w/ smart home deals & iPhone/Android accessories from $9

Hands-on: Bento Stack is a great organization tool for Apple accessories

MORE NEW DEALS:

This LG soundbar is a budget-friendly way to upgrade your audio at $70 (Reg. $130)

NEW PRODUCTS:

Roku teases upcoming voice assistant and audio streaming platform ahead of CES

Mophie intros 22000mAh powerstation AC to charge MacBooks, more on-the-go

Netgear extends your Wi-Fi to the backyard w/ the new Orbi Outdoor Satellite

