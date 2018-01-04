9to5Toys Lunch Break: Phillips Hue Lights from $15, G-Tech 16TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive $600, Etekcity 2-pack Wi-Fi Plugs $27, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy takes up to 20% off Philips Hue Lights when buying 2 or more, from $15
G-Tech’s 16TB G-RAID G1 USB 3.0 Hard Drive drops to $600 shipped (Reg. $950)
Control your outlets w/ Alexa: Etekcity 2-pack Wi-Fi Plugs $27 (Reg. $35)
Monitor your home from anywhere w/ ANNKE’s 1080p Camera: $42 (Reg. $60)
Smartphone Accessories: SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset $115, more
Anker rings in the New Year w/ smart home deals & iPhone/Android accessories from $9
Hands-on: Bento Stack is a great organization tool for Apple accessories
MORE NEW DEALS:
This LG soundbar is a budget-friendly way to upgrade your audio at $70 (Reg. $130)
- TP-Link’s 802.11ac Archer C2600 Wi-Fi Router down to $70 shipped (Reg. up to $180)
- Logitech’s K400 Wireless Touch Keyboard hits $17 at Walmart
- Cowin’s highly-rated E7 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones back at $40 (Reg. $70)
- TiVo looks ahead with ‘Next-Gen Platform’ featuring cloud-based content curation
- Amazon has Vitamins and Supplements from $12 Prime shipped today
- Contigo Autoseal Chill Water Bottles for $12 (Reg. $23), today only at Amazon
- Faster processors, 4K 120FPS support, and more detailed in LG’s 2018 TV lineup
- Nintendo Switch is now the fastest selling home console in U.S. history, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Castle of Illusion Mickey, Remote Drive, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Titanfall 2 $7.50, Hot Wheels Xbox One + COD $199, more
- Today only, Amazon offers 50% off H&R Block Tax Software Packages from $14
- Hive’s latest battery-powered View smart home camera sports an elegant design and more
- Save up to 25% off Bowflex and Under Armour gear at Amazon
- Rockport End of Season Sale offers up to 60% off boots, dress shoes, sneakers, more
- Men’s Warehouse Winter Clearance extra 40% off all sale: Tommy Hilfiger, Kenneth Cole, more
- Perry Ellis offers an extra 40% off clearance styles with deals from $15
- Express is taking an extra 40% off clearance items + 40% off all denim starting at $30
- EmailThis Helps You Save Interesting Reads for Offline Enjoyment: Lifetime Sub $30
- Twelve South’s iPhone X cases are on sale at Amazon: Journal, Leather, more from $40
- Apple TV 4K drops to new low w/ this exclusive code (refurb), new + 4-mo. DirecTV Now $140
- Save nearly $270 on Apple’s 256GB 13-inch MacBook Air: $930 shipped
- iTunes New Year’s Movie Bundle Sale has new 4K titles, classics and more
- Starborn Anarkist space shooter now free on the App Store (Reg. $3)
- The 7th Guest horror-puzzle game now free for first time on iOS (Reg. $5)
- Evoland action-adventure game for iOS now down to $2 (Reg. $5)
NEW PRODUCTS:
Roku teases upcoming voice assistant and audio streaming platform ahead of CES
Mophie intros 22000mAh powerstation AC to charge MacBooks, more on-the-go
Netgear extends your Wi-Fi to the backyard w/ the new Orbi Outdoor Satellite
- Budget-friendly accessories to workout from home, all under $30
- Hermès has a new $68,000 foosball table, which no one probably needs
- LG details impressive 88-inch 8K OLED display ahead of CES 2018
- GE teases its CES plans with Siri-enabled smart ceiling light, wall switch and more
- Here are the newest LG Smart Speakers heading to CES next week
- Fan project adds 80 new levels to New Super Mario Bros, available now
- Review: Technic BMW R 1200 GS Adventure is a sturdy kit and an even more solid bargain
- Suzy Snooze is an all-in-one sleep aid/monitor for babies and toddlers
- Introducing the ‘world’s smallest mobile phone’ that actually works as a backup
- Save or splurge winter fashion items with prices starting at $15
- Jerry and the gang assemble in an upcoming Seinfeld point & click adventure game
- Amazon saw record sales during the holiday season with more than 4-million Prime sign-ups
- These smart home gadgets take your new Amazon Echo or Google Home to the next level
- PITTA is the first all-in-one transformative 4K selfie drone
- Carry-on essentials to have while traveling this holiday season
- Fat Shark’s new starter kit brings first-person view drone racing to the mainstream
- iKeyp unveils new Bolt Smart Safe ahead of CES 2018 w/ app control, more
- Alexa dominated 2017, but what’s ahead for Amazon’s voice assistant?
- Apollo is the ‘World’s First USB-C Power Bank’ to recharge in just 20 minutes
- Rad Power Bikes opens pre-orders for its 2018 inventory, starting at $1,499
- Vehroot Shelf lets you mount a phone or tablet as your car stereo
- Wink integrates with Sonos to automatically play music throughout your smart home
- Control all your services/streaming boxes with the Caavo voice remote & hub