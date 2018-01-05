LG wins CES Best of Innovation award with ultra-bright, 150-inch 4K HDR projector

LG has won a CES Best of Innovation award with what looks like a stunning new 4K projector. Designed to project an image of 150-inches, it supports the HDR 10 standard for high dynamic range, with the company’s brightest ever image of 2,500 lumens …

LG Electronics (LG) today announced the HU80KA projector, its first 4K UHD model designed to deliver ultra-sharp video in a compact, beautiful design that is sure to enhance the home cinema experience […] The projector’s portable size and unique upright design is made possible by its mirrorless I-shaped engine, which allows the projector to show perfect images whether it is placed on the floor, mounted on the wall or hanging from the ceiling. With a convenient carrying handle and Auto Cord feature, users have a flexibility of installation that ensures the LG 4K UHD projector will look great in any room for any occasion. The Mirror Reflector may also be used as a lens cover to protect the projector from dust when stored away.

There’s a built-in smart TV as well as USB, Ethernet, HDMI and Bluetooth connectivity. Two 7W speakers provide on-board sound, though when you’re spending this much on a projector, you’ll almost certainly want to hook it up to a decent home cinema sound system.

LG isn’t revealing the price as yet, though T3 notes that the projector’s closest competitor – a short-throw 4K Sony projector bar – costs a truly eye-watering £32,000. But 4K projector prices should fall as the technology becomes more common, so hopefully this one will help that process along.

