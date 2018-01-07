Google’s Android Messages SMS app is also showing surveys, even on non-Pixel devices

Earlier this week, Google started pushing surveys to Pixel owners through the settings menu and users were not very happy about it. Now, seemingly as part of the same push, the company is starting to push surveys to its SMS app, Android Messages.

Just like the one found in the Pixel 2’s settings menu, a new survey is currently popping up for some users within the Android Messages app. The quick survey simply asks users whether or not they’re enjoying Android Messages, rating their satisfaction with the app.

Personally, I don’t think this one is too invasive or out of place like the one in the Pixel’s settings menu, but there is one slightly irritating thing here — these surveys are showing up even on non-Pixel smartphones.

One user in particular had a survey pop up on his ZTE Axon 7 (via Android Central).

