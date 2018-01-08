JBL announces Link View Google Assistant smart display w/ 8-inch touchscreen & speaker

If there’s one overarching narrative emerging from CES 2018, it is the Google Assistant. From headphones to Android TVs, the Assistant is everywhere with Google itself having a giant booth at the convention center for the first time in several years.

Google’s presence is also coinciding with the launch of a new product category: smart displays. One of the first devices is from JBL.

The JBL Link View is an 8-inch touchscreen with the Google Assistant built-in that also incorporates a 5 megapixel camera and two front-firing 10W stereo speakers with a rear-facing passive radiator for “rich, deep bass.”

It has an oval face with the high-resolution display being flanked by speaker grills and the front-facing camera above. JBL notes the use of premium materials that allow for easy cleaning. Other hardware specs include Google Cast support for multi-room audio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and IPX4 splash proof protection.

In terms of functionality, it is like every other Assistant smart speaker, but with the screen displaying contextual information when appropriate. Assistant has been particularly tuned for use in the kitchen with recipe support, as well as the ability to control smart home appliances.

The LINK View provides excellent sound quality, and is ideal for anyone that consumes a large amount of content daily. Users can view pictures, stream audio and video, ask questions, scan recipes, and video call with family and friends, all with their voice.

Like the Lenovo Smart Display, the JBL Link View will be available this summer in the U.S. from various retailers and online.

