Hands on: Kate Spade launches the Scallop, an Android Wear watch designed for women

Over the last several years, Android Wear watches have primarily been big, bulky, and sometimes straight up ugly. With its first attempt at making a touchscreen smartwatch, Kate Spade has put a focus on designing a beautiful wristwatch that women would want to not only want to buy but also wear…

UAG Cases

Kate Spade’s new lineup of Android Wear watches gets its name from the scallop pattern found around the edge of each watch. The smartwatch itself features a 1.19-inch AMOLED display (390×390 pixels) and a hardware button on the right side of the casing.

Being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, all three Kate Spade Scallop watches will launch running Android 2.0. To differentiate the smartwatch from the competition, Kate Spade designed and includes three unique watch faces. These include one that has winky eyes, a flower pedal that loses its petals as you take more steps, and one that features an NYC taxi cab driving off-screen.

In addition to taking a look at the watches, we got to see Kate Spade’s “choose your look” watch app. This app asks the wearer to input data such as the time of the day, the color of their outfit, and more to automatically create a matching watch face. While the app wasn’t ready for the primetime, it’s a very cool and easy way to customize the look of the watch without requiring the user to spend countless minutes changing the look and behavior of the wearable.

If you’re interested in purchasing one of the Kate Spade Scallop Android Wear watches, they’re available right now for pre-order from the company’s website. Expected to start shipping at the beginning of February, the variants feating a yellow gold case with the black band and the rose gold body with the vachetta wrist strap will cost $295. The rose gold model with the metal links will cost $325.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: