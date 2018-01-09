Huawei Mate 10 Pro arrives in the US for $799, unlocked pre-orders kick off February 4th

Huawei’s efforts to break into the United States has been full of ups and downs, and this year at CES, the company is announcing plans to bring its latest flagship, the Mate 10 Pro, to the States…

The best gifts for Android users

If you need a refresher, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro packs the company’s latest high-end specs including the Kirin 970 chipset. Alongside that, it has a 6-inch OLED 18:9 FHD display, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage packed inside. There’s also IP67 dust and water resistance, as well as another Leica-branded dual camera system on the back.

That camera system is composed of a 12MP standard sensor, as well as a 20MP monochrome sensor for improved performance in low light, as if the f/1.6 aperture didn’t handle that already.

Huawei has already been selling the Mate 10 Pro overseas for a couple of months, and pricing has been fairly high. Now it’s landing in the US priced at a whopping $799, putting it right alongside Google’s Pixel 2 XL and other similar flagships.

As for where it will be sold, Huawei has expanded its sales channels in the past year. The phone will be sold through Amazon, Best Buy, Microsoft, Newegg, and B&H Photo.

With pre-orders, running between February 4th and February 17th, Huawei and its retail partners will be offering a $150 gift card with purchase. The phone will be sold in Grey and Blue, and at this time it won’t be arriving on any carriers.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: