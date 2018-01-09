Sony adding Assistant to latest wireless earbuds, neckbuds, & older models via update

Continuing the Google Assistant onslaught at CES 2018 is Sony with new Bluetooth headphones, including a truly wireless pair and neckbuds. However, what’s notable is the company retroactively adding Assistant to its older headphones through an upcoming software update.

The WF-SP700N is Sony’s flagship Bluetooth headphones with a contoured, pill-shaped design that features noise cancellation and a splash-proof design rated at IPX4. Settings allow for all noise to be blocked, while an Ambient Mode lets you continue to hear surrounding sounds. Meanwhile, the companion app allows users to tailor EQ settings.

These headphones run for three hours on a single charge, with a squircle storage case providing two additional top-ups. Available in pink, yellow, black, and white, these headphones will retail for $179.99.

The WI-SP600N have a more conventional neckbud design with a rather large pill underneath the left bud. They have the same noise cancellation features and splash-proofing, while jumping to six hours of battery life. However, charging is done by connecting a USB cable to the pill. They will be available in the same four colors for $149.99.

Both headphones feature the Google Assistant and will be launching this spring. However, what’s notable is Sony also bringing the Assistant via a coming software update to five older pairs (via Android Police). Features include music controls, receiving notifications, and responding to messages.

WH-1000XM2: Over-the-ear headphones

WI-1000X: Neckbuds

WF-1000X: Truly wireless headphones, predecessor to just announced WF-SP700N

WH-CH700N: Over-the-ear headphones

WH-H900N: Over-the-ear headphones

