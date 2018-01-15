Google Duo 25.1 finally lets you move the floating window of your feed in video calls

Last week, a slightly updated version of Google Duo began rolling out following version 25 in December. Duo 25.1 contains a singular new feature: the ability to finally move around your floating window when in a video call.

Since Duo’s launch, the video call screen has remained relatively unchanged. There’s a prominent red button at center-bottom to end a call, with a view of your feed in the bottom-right corner. Tapping that view allows you to switch and have your feed take up the main window, while the incoming one is minimized.

Above that circular view are buttons to mute your microphone and rotate the camera, with Google Duo branding in the top-right corner. Tapping anywhere on the screen will also hide all the controls, save for the floating bubble.

With version 25.1 of Duo, users can finally move around the circular window to any corner of the app in case it’s blocking your view. Moving the feed to the top corners will also move the other controls. Meanwhile, when in the top-right, the Google Duo logo gets pushed aside to the opposite corner.

The ability to move the bubble is likely rolling out as part of a server-side update that requires version 25.1 of Google Duo.

Dylan contributed to this article

