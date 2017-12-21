Google Duo 25 teases Android P, preps revamped Contacts page, mode switcher & alerts for low battery, volume [APK Teardown]

As we spotted in our teardown earlier this month, Google Duo is working on Google account linking so that users can be reached via email address. The latest version of the video chatting service is now rolling out and preparing alerts to improve the general calling experience.

Nintendo Switch

About APK Teardowns: In this ‘APK teardown,’ we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that was uploaded to the Play Store. When an app (or an APK, to be specific, in the case of Android apps) is decompiled, we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. With that in mind, read on.

Android P

Version 25 of Duo is the latest of the company’s apps to reference the next major version of Android. The Google app was the first to do so in late November with version 7.17.

platformBuildVersionName=”P”

Audio mode renamed to Voice mode

Similar to how the previous version of Duo renamed “Unregister phone number” to “Delete your Duo account,” the latest update rebrands “Audio” calls to “Voice” calls. The toggle to switch modes on the app’s main screen has been updated to reflect this change.

Duo 24 Duo 25

Redesigned mode switcher

In version 25, we have activated a new way to switch between modes on the main page that drops text labels for icons and the toggle for miniature tabs.

Revamped search and Contacts page

Meanwhile, there is a bigger revamp of the Contacts page and Duo’s search feature that we’ve also activated. First, the Contacts button disappears when users have at least one recently contacted person.

That shortcut is no longer necessary as swiping up from the homepage reveals a redesigned Contacts page that features a new search bar and below it a list of all your contacts. The search experience has also been tweaked to match it.

Recent contacts, search, & list Contacts’s Search feature

Low battery alert

To improve the general video conferencing experience, Duo will soon alert users when their device hits a low battery percentage. This warning suggests users turn off video and switch to voice mode to prolong battery life.

<string name=”ahd_alert_dismiss_action_label”>Dismiss</string> <string name=”ahd_alert_low_battery_action_turn_off_video”>Turn off video</string> <string name=”ahd_alert_low_battery_description”>To talk longer, try turning off your video</string> <string name=”ahd_alert_low_battery_title”>Battery low</string>

Low volume alert

Additionally, a second warning notifies users who “Can’t hear anything” to try turning up the volume. While a simple alert, it is nevertheless a simple and quick tip to diagnose issues with the calling experience.

<string name=”ahd_alert_low_volume_action_turn_up_volume”>Turn up volume</string> <string name=”ahd_alert_low_volume_description”>”Can’t hear anything? Try turning your volume up”</string> <string name=”ahd_alert_low_volume_title”>Low volume</string>

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: