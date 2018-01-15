Tag Heuer’s $180,000 Android Wear device (mercifully) includes a mechanical watch

The announcement of the Connected Modular 41 was not Tag Heuer’s only Android Wear release today, with the Swiss luxury brand also unveiling an ostentatious, diamond version of the Connected Modular 45.

The “Full Diamond” version of the Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 shares the same design as the original launched last March with interchangeable lugs and bands. However, it is adorned by polished white gold and 589 diamonds.

There are 78 VVS baguette size diamonds on the bezel, 16 in the lugs, and 495 on the bracelet for a total of 23.35 carats.

Meanwhile, for $180,000 buyers are also getting a Calibre 5 mechanical module that can easily be swapped in. It also features diamonds with 72 1.5 mm diameter gems on the bezel.

While the 41 announced today packs double the RAM and storage, it’s likely that this variant still retains 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage. Other specs include a 1.39-inch 400 x 400 display for 287 PPI protected by sapphire cover glass, 50 meters of water resistance, GPS, and NFC for Google Pay. Meanwhile, the Connected Modular 45 is powered by an Intel chipset and slated to receive Android Oreo.

